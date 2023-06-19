Wind Disrupts Pool Chairs, Beach Umbrellas as Storm Hits Miramar Beach, Florida

Wind from a large storm over Miramar Beach, Florida, sent beach and pool equipment tumbling as the National Weather Service alerted severe thunderstorms in the area.

The NWS warned of a “destructive storm” with winds of up to 80 miles per hour on Sunday.

Video filmed by Jonathan McKenzie from the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa on Sunday shows beachgoers heading for safety as a storm cloud swept in, blowing an umbrella into the sea and a pool chair into the pool. Credit: Jonathan McKenzie via Storyful