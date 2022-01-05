Wind Advisory in place for portion of Northeast Ohio
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for a portion of Northeast Ohio Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for a portion of Northeast Ohio Wednesday.
Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and Pascal Siakam had 18 and 12 as the Raptors crushed the Spurs on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three.
Sources tell Yahoo Sports that Brown's potential availability to other teams has been the center of discussion between the NFL, Bucs and players union.
Damian Lillard is going to miss his ninth game with his abdominal injury on Wednesday night.
New provincial pandemic restrictions in Ontario regarding crowd sizes means the showcase will be played without spectators, while the status of two superstars remains in doubt following recent positive COVID-19 tests.
A Jaguars upset of the Colts could set up a long-shot, yet fascinating scenario with some tough decisions in the NFL's season finale.
Rachel Nichols is reportedly free to pursue other opportunities immediately.
Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
A medical exemption is the only way any players, staff or spectators could attend or participate without the COVID-19 vaccine.
Could a Groundhog Day announcement mean we could be seeing the Washington Groundhogs in 2022?
Dave Tippett is right: Mikko Koskinen has been a major problem. But the goaltender is just one of many for the floundering Oilers.
Scottie Barnes has had success as a starter, but would a sixth man role be better for the Raptors overall?
The company that owns the Flames says an agreement with the city on the construction of a new arena to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome has been terminated.
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
It's never too early to start dreaming of next fantasy football season. With 2022 in mind, our analysts make three bold predictions about rookies making a jump in their second season.
Imagine the life of an athlete preparing for the Beijing Olympics at this very moment. The lingering threat of COVID-19 leaves open the possibility the Winter Games don't happen as planned. Meanwhile, infection could possibly prevent you from making it to Beijing — and even if you do, it's tough to predict how quickly your body will recover. Still, it's the Olympics — a once-in-four-years opportunity to cement yourself among the all-time greats in your sport. And for many, once in a lifetime. An
Nick Bromberg breaks down the upcoming 2022 College Football National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will the Tide roll as they did in the SEC title game or will Georgia finally slay the dragon? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. Sonny Milano also scored and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for Anaheim, which snapped a two
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points. Vegas’ offense, which produced 13 goals in the previous three games, mustered only two goals late in the third, making the game interesting, but not enough. The Go
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James. Monk hit six 3-pointers in yet another impressive offensive game, and Russell Westbrook ad