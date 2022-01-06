Win and you’re in, fantasy resolutions and best of season one | Ekeler’s Edge

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy and NFL Analyst Liz Loza discuss the Chargers win and you’re in Sunday night matchup with the Raiders. A new year is here, and Liz and Austin share their fantasy resolutions for 2022. Fantasy managers who won a title with No. 30 on their squad tweeted their thanks to Austin. And we’ll look back at all the amazing moments we had with an incredible group of guests from the first season of Ekeler’s Edge.