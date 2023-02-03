Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia. A magistrate in the tennis star’s home town of Canberra did not record a conviction against the 27-year-old, describing the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated. Magistrate Jane Campbell also dismissed the offence on the basis that it was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault.