Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend

Keegan Rice was just five years old when his parents put him in a learn-to-play tennis program. He's been swinging a racket ever since. Now he has made his debut on tennis's biggest stage, having played in the recent Australian Open. The 16-year-old Regina tennis player, who is currently the reigning Canadian junior boys champion, said he fell in love with the game immediately. "I just really enjoyed it," he said. "I always wanted to go play more with my parents on the weekends and just get as m