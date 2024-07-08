Wimbledon day seven highlights
Highlights from day seven of Wimbledon 2024, as Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff exited the women’s draw, but Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz marched on on the men’s side.
Highlights from day seven of Wimbledon 2024, as Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff exited the women’s draw, but Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz marched on on the men’s side.
Coco Gauff failed to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinal sfor the first time, falling in straight sets to Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-3.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
John Force suffered a TBI and was recenty moved out of intensive care following his crash at the Virginia Nationals.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
Red Bull's lead in the constructor's standings is smaller than Verstappen's lead in the driver's standings. Can either Ferrari or McLaren take advantage? Or will Mercedes spoil their efforts?
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
"The girls just don’t have the work ethic."
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
The 16-time NHRA champion is reportedly speaking and walking with assistance.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
After Joe Buck's return to a baseball broadcast booth was rained out in May, he and the St. Louis Cardinals are trying again on July 29.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
It's a tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event looked a bit different this year, with Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.
Bearman finished seventh while subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.