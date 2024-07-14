Wimbledon day 13 highlights – Barbora Krejcikova claims women's singles title

Highlights from day 13 of Wimbledon, as Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova won the women's singles final to notch up her second grand slam singles title by defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini. The match was followed by the men’s doubles final which saw Henry Patten become the first British winner of the 2024 Championships alongside his Finnish partner, Harri Heliovaara. Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman were among those bringing star power to the stands in Centre Court, taking their seats in the royal box along with Elie Goulding, Kate Beckinsale and Sir Sam Mendes. Tennis stars Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King and former England footballer Jill Scott were also in the royal box.