Wilyer Abreu's solo home run (3)
Wilyer Abreu belts a solo home run to right field, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, has died. USA Today, citing unnamed sources, reported Burroughs died at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, California, where he grew up. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media Friday.
The gloves are off.
The interaction happened about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period of Florida’s win over Boston in Game 3.
TORONTO — Keith Pelley was reminded of the first time he watched Liverpool play up close. The Premier League giant with an illustrious soccer history in both England and Europe are followed by a rabid supporters craving success. The club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rings around its storied Anfield home at every match. Pelley saw similar passion from Toronto Maple Leafs fans this spring during a brief foray into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs' short playoff journey once again ended in
TORONTO — Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79. The Maple Leafs confirmed his death on social media Saturday and a cause of death was not given. Ellis played his entire 15-season NHL career in Toronto and had 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) over 1,034 games. He was a four-time all-star and member of the last Maple Leafs team to win the Stanley Cup in the 1966-67 season. "We mourn th
‘I did fire him a message to check if he was OK’
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on
Here’s how alligators and other unique fauna made their presence known around the Myrtle Beach Classic, the first PGA Tour golf tournament in Myrtle Beach.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been added to the Canadian roster at the world men's hockey championship, Hockey Canada announced Friday. Tavares became available after the Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It will be the fourth time Tavares has suited up for Canada at the world championship, but the first since 2012. The 33-year-old has helped Canada win gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the
Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday. A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Chargers rookie wide receiver Brenden Rice says his father, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, isn't happy his son wasn't taken until the 225th pick of the draft.
Coco Gauff has been dating her boyfriend for over a year but has kept his identity private
The former NFL player, 36, retired from the game back in March
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a big hit from the Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett.
TORONTO — Yusei Kikuchi wanted to start an important six-game stretch against American League rivals with some of his best pitching. Unfortunately, an efficient performance still wasn't enough as Kikuchi gave up the go-ahead home run to Carlos Santana in the fifth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Friday. Kikuchi said he was disappointed to lose the first game of a three-game homestand against Minnesota before the Blue Jays travel to Baltimore to face the AL East-le
Jockey of Kentucky Derby second-place finisher Sierra Leone fined for making contact with third-place Forever Young during stretch battle.
With the NBA postseason nearing its end, here are the latest rumors surrounding the Lakers' head coaching search and impending NBA free agents.
A $2 million VIP package for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight includes a pre-fight photo with the boxers and boxing gloves signed by Tyson and Paul.
In Welcome to Wrexham's new episode on Disney+, co-owner Rob McElhenney hit out at 'limits' to how much they could pay players in the women's team.