Wilmer Flores' go-ahead 2-run HR

The Canadian Press

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — This deficit was less daunting for Novak Djokovic. The tension less palpable. It's not that he wants to fall behind in matches, of course. It's that when he does, he knows how to deal with it. “It's amazing how the whole game can fall apart, really, just because you feel you’re tense. Then no shots are really working properly. Your feet are static and slow,” Djokovic said. “Something happens in a match, then all of a sudden it’s completely different and you’re flying. E