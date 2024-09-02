Willy Adames' three-run homer (29)
Willy Adames launches a homer in his fifth straight game on his 29th birthday to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead in the 1st
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD and has been placed on the non-football injury list. He is ineligible for the Chief's first four games.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
The Trojans and Tigers put on a show in Las Vegas. But one program is in a better place after the back-and-forth battle.
Hudson's catch set up USC's first TD of the game.
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
Rob Carter managed to pull off a one-handed interception while doing a full barrel roll just before halftime of the Colonials’ matchup with Utah State on Saturday.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
Debuting new coordinators on offense and defense, No. 8 Penn State dominated West Virginia at Morgantown.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
Labor Day weekend means college football has officially arrived.
Clayton Kershaw was pulled in the second inning due to pain from a bone spur in his left big toe, with manager Dave Roberts saying he's been dealing with it for years.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.