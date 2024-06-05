Willy Adames' slick play
Willy Adames makes a slick spinning stop and throw to first for the first out of the bottom of the 6th inning
It'll be a surprise if anyone other than Tatum, Dončić, Jaylen Brown or Kyrie Irving wins Finals MVP.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Payton Henry, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, is reportedly doing well.
Birmingham-Southern keeps its baseball season alive with a 9–7 walk-off win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III College World Series.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Johnson was one of the NFL's top coaching prospects this offseason.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani has progressed in his throwing program as he recovers from elbow surgery. He's expected to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
Larson said during a rain delay that racing in the Indy 500 was the "priority."
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.