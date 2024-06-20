Willy Adames' run-scoring knock
Willy Adames singles on a fly ball to left field and brings home Christian Yelich to increase the Brewers' lead to 2-0 in the 8th
Willy Adames singles on a fly ball to left field and brings home Christian Yelich to increase the Brewers' lead to 2-0 in the 8th
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
Brink injured her knee Tuesday night.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, his lasting impact on sports and society, the incredible stats he put up in his career and the Rickwood Field game that will mean even more now.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
Jeff Van Gundy hasn't been an NBA coach since 2007.
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
Betts was hit in the hand by a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
The Oilers chased Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period after scoring five times.