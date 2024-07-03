Willy Adames' game-tying sac fly
Willy Adames ties the game in the top of the 9th inning with a sacrifice fly to center field
Willy Adames ties the game in the top of the 9th inning with a sacrifice fly to center field
There weren’t many clear snubs, but the top ones have one main thing in common: defense.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth since June 9.
Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz go through all the series from the weekend, they discuss how Paul Skenes might be able to help with the Pirates’ offensive struggles, plus they give player of the week honors to Spencer Bivens and talk the new rules for the Home Run Derby.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
The Chargers got a character in Jim Harbaugh, and a good coach too.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the USMNT's match against Uruguay on Monday.
The U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team has long been the hardest team in the world to make.
Mexico scored just one goal in three Copa América games, and fell short of the quarterfinals after drawing Ecuador 0-0.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.