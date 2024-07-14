Willson Contreras' solo home run (10)
Willson Contreras launches a solo home run to right field to increase the Cardinals' lead to 2-0
Willson Contreras launches a solo home run to right field to increase the Cardinals' lead to 2-0
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Hinds is hitting 524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Angel Reese's WNBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles ends at 15 in the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Jaylen Brown is a Finals MVP, but he's not an Olympian.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
According to The Athletic, TNT Sports is still working to match and could target the Amazon package.