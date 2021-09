The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks added quarterback Trevor Harris to their active roster Saturday, just over a week after he went on the six-game injured list with a neck injury. Harris will be eligible to return to the lineup when the Elks visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday. He initially sustained the neck injury in a Sept. 11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders. Harris was cleared to practise the following week but the injury slowly worsened, the CFL team said. Harris, 35, has thrown for 1,481 yards