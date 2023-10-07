Williamsville bridal shop making magical moments for women battling breast cancer

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in British Columbia, with the BC Centre for Disease Control reporting hospitalizations have increased 58 per cent in the past two weeks. The centre says in its latest update that deaths due to COVID-19 are also trending upwards, with 24 fatalities in the last week of September, compared to nine in the second week of August. It says new infections rose from 133 cases to 877 cases in the same period, having "increased notably" among people 60 and older. T