Prince William wades into New York river to lend hand to 'unique' oyster reef project

Reuters

Portugal's telecom watchdog said on Monday it is working with operators to implement a high-level resolution which effectively bars Huawei's equipment from the country's 5G mobile networks, despite legal objections from the Chinese company. The CSSC council is the Portuguese prime minister's consultative body and its resolution, although it did not name Huawei, was seen as a blow to efforts by the Chinese group to enter standalone networks in Portugal's 5G market and extend contracts on 4G platforms on which the new technology is based. Huawei filed a lawsuit with a Lisbon court against the resolution at the end of August, seeking "protection of its legitimate interests and legal rights under the law".