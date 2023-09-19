Prince William wades into New York river to lend hand to 'unique' oyster reef project
The Prince of Wales became king of the deep when he waded into the waters off Manhattan to learn about a unique project to restore oyster reefs with discarded shells.William wore a pair of waders to join volunteers on a small beach at Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York, to examine a manmade oyster bed, an attempt to rebuild the natural habitat that once flourished in New York harbour.During his two-day visit to the Big Apple, he will promote his Earthshot Prize, which aims to celebrate and scale-up solutions to “repair” the planet.