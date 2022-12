The Independent

A pair of brazen thieves allegedly snatched cash from a woman in her 80s as she was paying at a shop counter.The pensioner was shopping when one woman appeared to reach into her bag and swipe cash from her handbag.As one woman could be seen reaching into the victim's bag and pulling out an envelope, while another held a jumper up to conceal the crime.The elderly victim was unaware her money was being taken as she was distracted by making the purchase at a shop in Horsham, West Sussex.She had just withdrawn cash from a nearby bank when the theft took place on last week just before 11am.