William Nylander given offensive freedom with Leafs line changes

Britain's Boris Johnson was fighting to shore up his premiership on Monday after his office said his birthday in 2020 was marked by a gathering in Downing Street, adding fuel to an investigation into government parties during COVID-19 lockdowns. Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority in more than 30 years, is facing a raft of accusations that he and his staff partied https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/lockdown-party-allegations-facing-uk-pm-johnson-2022-01-13 during the worst pandemic for a century and a complaint of racist discrimination https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-lawmaker-says-he-will-meet-police-over-government-blackmail-accusations-2022-01-22 in his party. The new allegation come just days before an official investigation by Cabinet Office official Sue Gray into the lockdown parties is due to be published later this week.