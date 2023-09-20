William meets New York firefighters at Ten House station

The Prince of Wales met New York firefighters and encouraged them to talk about their mental health. On his final engagement in the city after the Earthshot Innovation Summit, Prince William visited FDNY's Ten House Fire Station. As part of the visit, the Prince was taken to the FDNY 9/11 Memorial Wall commemorating all the firefighters who lost their lives in the terror attack. William later went on a walkabout - meeting the crowds outside the station, posing for selfies and chatting to the tourists.