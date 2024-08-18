William Contreras' solo homer (17)
William Contreras nails a solo homer to left field, his 17th of the season, putting the Brewers on top 2-1 in the 4th
William Contreras nails a solo homer to left field, his 17th of the season, putting the Brewers on top 2-1 in the 4th
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are set to clash Saturday in a high-stakes battle for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery. The 2019 NL MVP has been out since July 24 due to back inflammation.
When Banchero looked around at the landscape of the East, he sees a Magic team that should be in the mix with the likes of Boston, Philadelphia and other top-tier teams.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Stalions was the central figure in the biggest story of the 2023 college football season.
Which teams have the toughest schedules ahead of the 2024 season?
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
As one of the most anticipated college football seasons creeps around the corner, so too does a most unusual coaching hiring cycle.
The Lakers have ranked first or second in national TV games every year since LeBron James came to town.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald answer questions submitted by listeners on NFL teams, schemes and much more.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.