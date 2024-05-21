William Contreras' RBI double
William Contreras lasers a double to the gap in right-center and drives in Andruw Monasterio to give the Brewers a 1-0 in the top of the 1st
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
Not even LeBron can say he's launched a signature basketball collection with Wilson.
Austin Reaves carded a 6-over 76 on Monday in his attempt to qualify for the Knoxville Open.
Coco Gauff feels that young people 'think their vote doesn't count.' She wants that to change.
Rafael Devers is now just two home runs shy of matching MLB’s all-time record.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Trajan Langdon, Scott Perry, Dennis Lindsey and John Hammond have impressed in interviews and are front-runners to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler was making his way into Valhalla for his second round when he was detained by police.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab talk about the games they’re most looking forward to for the 2024 NFL season, as well as the Giants’ new uniforms, the offseason version of Hard Knocks and the Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries.