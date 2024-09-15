Willi Castro's RBI single
Willi Castro hits an RBI single to left field, cutting the Twins' deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Willi Castro hits an RBI single to left field, cutting the Twins' deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
Levis just gave the ball away.
Love suffered an MCL sprain during the Packers' opening game in Brazil against the Eagles.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
Perez crashed with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
Just six players have better Heisman odds at BetMGM after Week 3.
The Tigers were down 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
Reed Harris was wide open.
The Chiefs were fined $100,000 and Hendershot $5,472 by the league.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
The 49ers running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was a late scratch in Week 1.
The injury occurred on the first drive of the game, and Van Dyke was carted off the field.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Caitlin Clark has broken her biggest record yet.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some pickup suggestions to finish off Week 23.