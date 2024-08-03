Willi Castro's two-run homer (8)
Willi Castro sends a two-run homer to right-center field, extending the Twins' lead over the White Sox 8-2 in the bottom of the 8th inning
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of Jackie Robinson from a youth baseball field in Wichita in January.
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Devin Hester made history when he was elected to the Hall of Fame.
The Chargers say Justin Herbert will be in a boot for two weeks.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
"He's got to get on my page, but I got to get on his page, too."