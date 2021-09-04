Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC's 'TODAY' show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC's "TODAY" show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories