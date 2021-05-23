Wilfredo Tovar's RBI single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Wilfredo Tovar rips an RBI single to left field that plates Johneshwy Fargas and makes the score 5-1 in the top of the 8th inning
Wilfredo Tovar rips an RBI single to left field that plates Johneshwy Fargas and makes the score 5-1 in the top of the 8th inning
This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.
The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.
The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."
Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Canada won't be bringing home medals from the 2021 mixed doubles curling world championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Police said a 66-year-old man was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.
The restaurant pointed to its dress code in response.
The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings, retired the last 14 batters he faced and collected his first major league hit and RBI in a five-run second inning to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-1 Sunday. Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets (21-19), who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing. Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits, walked none and lowered his ERA to 1.06 in three career starts. The right-hander from UCLA, a fourth-round draft pick by Miami in 2015, posted a 19-39 record in the minors before reaching the majors this month at age 26. The Mets, who rank last in the majors in slugging, managed just six hits and totaled 19 in 30 innings in the series. Miami’s Jesús Aguilar, who began the day second in the NL in RBIs, singled home a run to end a 1-for-28 skid. Jazz Chisholm singled for the Marlins' other run-scoring hit. Jordan Yamamoto (1-1) lasted four innings in his first start of the year and his first against his former team. He allowed five runs, four earned, and left the game with right shoulder soreness. The Marlins' second-inning outburst included a 40-foot single by Poteet, a hit batsman, a walk and a throwing error by shortstop Francisco Lindor, which led to an unearned run. Wilfredo Tovar singled home the Mets' only run in the eighth. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: OF Kevin Pillar (nasal fractures), who was hit in the face by a fastball last week, underwent surgery Friday and is scheduled to begin light activities Monday. ... RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder) joined the team and threw a side session for the first time since going on the injured list. ROSTER MOVES Marlins: They placed INF Isan Díaz on the injured list (no reason given) and recalled INF José Devers from Triple-A Jacksonville. UP NEXT Mets: They begin a seven-game homestand Monday against Colorado with LHP David Peterson (1-3, 4.97) expected to start. Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.74) will try to win his fourth start in a row Monday when Miami opens a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and faces RHP Zach Eflin (2-3, 3.77). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine Steven Wine, The Associated Press
Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Sunday.
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United finished a miserable season on a high note as the Premier League's last-place team beat Burnley 1-0 in front of its returning supporters at Bramall Lane on Sunday. David McGoldrick, voted the club’s player of the year this week, scored his eighth league goal midway through the first half as the Blades won for just the seventh time this season. Three of those victories came in the nine matches under the stewardship of interim manager Paul Heckingbottom, who is likely to now return to his role with the under-23 squad. United finished bottom of the standings on 23 points, three off next-to-last West Bromwich Albion and 16 from fourth-to-last Burnley. The team has known its fate for some time and will now look to appoint a permanent successor to Chris Wilder, who left in March after just over 4 1/2 years in charge. Heckingbottom used his pre-match news conference in the buildup to the game to call for clarity regarding the new manager and urged the board to make an announcement shortly after Sunday’s match, which was the first played at Bramall Lane in front of supporters since March 7 last year. Then, the Blades beat Norwich 1-0 to continue their challenge for a place in Europe. Things have changed drastically in their absence but fans at least had a farewell win to take back to the Championship. Burnley was without Nick Pope for the third straight game because of a knee injury and manager Sean Dyche is unsure whether the goalkeeper will be fit for the European Championship starting next month. The 29-year-old Pope will undergo surgery on Tuesday, the day England coach Gareth Southgate names his 26-man squad for the tournament. Although Jordan Pickford is widely recognized as England’s No. 1, Pope was in possession of the gloves having started all three games in the most recent international break. “It’s nothing too serious, we don’t think, but it still needed doing,” Dyche said. “He was trying to get right for this game to give it a test but didn’t quite come through in training, so he and we have had to make a judgment call on that. It’s mainly down to him. It was awkward and sore, there’s some cartilage and he could feel a clicking in his knee. He’s had to take the decision to have the operation, it’s a tough decision, and we don’t know how long it will take to settle. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Who are the hottest and coldest players in fantasy baseball this week? Let's examine.
The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal missed out on qualifying for European competition for the first time in 25 years after finishing the Premier League season in eighth place following a 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday. Arsenal needed to win and for both Tottenham and Everton to drop points to seal seventh place and a spot in the inaugural Europa Conference League next season. Mikel Arteta's team did its part, with Nicolas Pepe continuing his fine end to the season by scoring twice in front of 10,000 returning fans at Emirates Stadium. However, Tottenham's late turnaround in its 4-2 win at Leicester meant Spurs finished above Arsenal, its fierce north London rival. Arsenal had to settle for an eighth-place finish for the second season in a row but Arteta is adamant the team has improved after ending the campaign with five straight league wins — its best run in the competition since October 2018. “When I was with the team a few months ago and with them now, regardless of the results, we are in a much better place and will be in a much better place and can hopefully take the club where we want,” Arteta said. “It is frustrating because last season, with 61 points, we (would have finished) fifth, now we are eighth and that is the step that we have to identify. The level has gone so high so the only way to do it is to be much better next season and much more consistent and this is the challenge ahead of us.” With muted protests against the club’s owners before the game and director Josh Kroenke watching on from the stands, this could have been a powder keg of emotions had Arsenal lost. Instead, Arteta’s side won comfortably, although it proved not to be enough in their quest to maintain a 25-year run of European qualification. Martin Odegaard, who returns to Real Madrid after the game, showed why Arsenal are so keen to keep hold of the Norway international as he ran the show. There we also strong performances from Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the heart of the midfield. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the Premier League season undefeated away from home as Juan Mata’s penalty secured a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton on Sunday in the home side's final match under Nuno Espirito Santo. United fielded a second-string lineup to rest key players for Wednesday's Europa League final against Villarreal, yet still took the lead in the 13th minute when 19-year-old forward Anthony Elanga headed in. Nelson Semedo equalized in the 39th before Mata put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team back in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time. In managing to go through the campaign without a loss on the road, United has matched a feat only previously achieved in the English top flight by Preston in 1888-89 and Arsenal in 2001-02 and 2003-04. United had already been confirmed as finishing second in the table, while Wolves ended the season in 13th place on the day fans returned to Molineux and bade farewell to Nuno after a four-year tenure which started in the second-tier Championship and included a run to the Europa League quarterfinals. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — No trophy to celebrate this year but clinching Champions League qualification proved a welcome consolation prize for Liverpool. Fans were allowed back into Anfield for the first time in 2021 in time to see Sadio Mane's double clinch a final-day 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday. After winning the Premier League trophy last season — to end a 30-year English title drought — celebrating third place might seem underwhelming. Especially when the team was top the last time fans were allowed briefly back onto the Kop in December. Three months ago, Jürgen Klopp's side wasn't even in the top four. “It was absolutely out of reach,” the manager said. Liverpool was in a downward spiral, dropping to eighth place 77 days ago after being beaten at an empty Anfield by a Fulham side that would go on to be relegated. Even with key players still injured — notably center back Virgil van Dijk — Klopp used the final 10 league games to mastermind an unbeaten recovery to ensure the comedown from the title last year wasn't quite as crushing by securing a return to the Champions League. “Fighting through and finishing third it is one of the best lessons to learn for life," Klopp said. “From nowhere to the Champions League in five weeks — that’s a massive achievement." It was only a month ago that Liverpool wanted out of the Champions League with the ill-fated bid to split to join a European Super League. “I’m really happy for the Champions League they don't have to play without us,” Klopp said. It's not just about prestige, but finances with over $100 million in potential earnings from UEFA, let alone the matchday revenue. And if coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased up, the stadium should be full by the time the group stage begins in September. Not since Liverpool played Atletico Madrid in March 2020 — on the day the pandemic was declared — has Anfield been at capacity. Only briefly in December were 2,000 fans briefly allowed back before the second wave of coronavirus infections shut the turnstiles again. So Sunday's crowd of 10,000 was the largest in 14 months and it was a jittery spring afternoon that felt more like winter in the chill. Even though top-four rivals Chelsea and Leicester would go on to lose, Liverpool made sure its top-four fate remained fully in its own hands. After Andros Townsend missed scoring chances for Crystal Palace — led by former Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson in his final game in charge at age 73 — Mane slid in to score after Andrew Robertson's corner in the 36th minute. And Mane's shot was deflected in by Palace defender Gary Cahill in the 74th minute for Liverpool's final goal of a season of mixed fortunes and no trophy. Still, there was a chance at least for a lap of honor with fans — the type they were denied when the trophy was handed out in front of empty seats last July. “To have the opportunity to have this game in front of 10,000 people means really the world for us,” Klopp said. “The 10,000 did a really good job today. When we came out it sounded like sold out.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press