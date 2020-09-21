Wildlife photographer swims alongside the world's largest shark

Whale sharks are the biggest sharks, and the biggest fish in the ocean. They are called whale sharks because of their immense size and only a few species of whale are larger than they are. Growing up to 18m (55 feet) in length and weighing up to 45,000kg (100,000lbs), they are truly massive animals. But despite their enormity, they are the among the gentlest creatures in the ocean.

Whale sharks have no teeth and they are incapable of biting a human. They swim with their mouths open to filter fish eggs, plankton and krill from the water, along with tiny fish. The combs in their gills collect the food which is swallowed by the shark. Despite the myths, they cannot even swallow a human as their throat does not open wide enough. Whale sharks avoid threats by swimming away or by diving to a depth below which they can be followed.