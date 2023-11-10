Wildlife officials urge Arizonans to avoid feeding wild animals following deadly elk attack

Storyful

A massive Burmese python was captured in Ochopee, Florida, on November 3, and was recorded as the second-heaviest ever caught in the state, local news reported.Video by Holden Thomas Hunter shows the full size of the python, as it’s seen almost stretching from one side of the road to the other.“It took five grown men to sit on top of this thing just to get this animal controlled,” Hunter told Storyful.Local news reported that the python was taken to the “Conservancy of Southwest Florida, where it measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed in at a whopping 198 pounds.”Burmese pythons are an invasive species to south Florida, local news said.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers a “no-cost training program” for the public to help identify and report these pythons, “as well as search for, safely capture, and humanely kill these invasive constrictors.” Credit: Holden Thomas Hunter via Storyful