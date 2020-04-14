Wildlife Officers Rescue Great Horned Owl Trapped in Netting
Two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a trapped great horned owl in Broomfield, Colorado, footage released on April 12 shows.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers Sam Peterson and Chase Rylands freed the bird after it got entangled in netting.
The department said the owl was “exhausted”, but that it flew into a nearby tree when officers freed it. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Storyful
