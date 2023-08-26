Wildlife Conservation Critters Go Viral After Joining in on Taylor Swift TikTok Trend

The animal ambassadors of a wildlife conservation in Bishopville, South Carolina, recently went viral after participating in a Taylor Swift TikTok trend.

Video recorded by Black Creek Wildlife Center on August 22 shows their various critters joining in on the TikTok movement, which has users recording themselves spinning around with their pets to the tune of Taylor Swift. The video amassed over 500,000 views.

“We are always looking for trends that are fun and safe for us to join in on with our animal ambassadors to help spread awareness of our organization," the wildlife center told Storyful. “Joining us in this video were Ozzie the Otter, Ripley the Raccoon, Fable the Fox, and Baked Bean the Beaver.”

The wildlife center explained that while their facility works hard to rehabilitate wildlife, those with medical conditions who can’t be returned back into the wild “get to live a life of luxury at the center being named ambassadors.”

“The raccoon has cerebella hyperplasia” and the “otter has a slightly enlarged heart and deformed legs,” Black Creek Wildlife Center said.

“For this special group of ambassadors, this was a fun moment for them and their trainer to share.” Credit: Black Creek Wildlife Center via Storyful

Video Transcript

[PROPHECY PLAYGROUND, "SOUTH BOUND WRECK"]