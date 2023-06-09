Wildfires in western Canada blanket sky in smoke

STORY: Aerial footage filmed by the BC Wildfire Service showed wildfires burning around 10 km (6 miles) east of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia and blanketing skies with dark smoke, with the area affected estimated to be around 9,600 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service added an increase in fire activity was expected with stronger winds forecast, which in turn would restrict firefighting efforts. Local authorities issued an evacuation order for the town of Tumbler Ridge.