Wildfires rage on Spain's border with France

STORY: Videos released on social media showed a huge plume of smoke above the Spanish town of Llanca, some 17km (10.5 miles) south of the French border village of Cerbere, which experienced similar fires on Sunday.

Huge clouds of smoke were seen behind the mountains on the Spanish side of the border as trains and roads connecting both countries were shut, authorities said.

Spain and southern France continued to experience wildfires over the winter, with low rainfall following last summer's severe drought.

Some districts in southern France have already introduced water restrictions and the country's geological institute has warned low groundwater reserves could herald an even worse drought this summer.