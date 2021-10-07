Wildfires Rage in Argentina's Drought-Hit Cordoba Province

Large wildfires have been burning in Argentina’s Cordoba province in October, with hundreds of firefighters attempting to control them.

Footage filmed by a local firefighter shows trees and grasses catching fire near Caminiaga on October 4.

The fires come after months of severe drought in Argentina and surrounding countries. The Parana River, South America’s second-longest, is at its lowest level in almost eight decades. Credit: Lucas Sebastian Concha via Storyful