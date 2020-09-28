Wildfires Force Thousands to Flee Homes in Napa and Sonoma

Fast-moving fires fanned by strong winds forced thousands to flee their homes in California’s Sonoma and Napa counties on September 27, reports said.

This footage, recorded by Craig Philpott, shows the 2,500-acre Glass Fire threatening homes in Napa County’s Angwin.

Three wildfires – the Glass, Shady and Boysen fires – broke out on September 27, forcing residents from their homes and burning through vineyards, CBS reported.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported a fire jumped Highway 12 in Oakmont where 4,500 seniors were evacuated by bus. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful