Wildfires in Eastland County, Texas, Grow to Nearly 40,000 Acres

Firefighters were battling a group of wildfires in Eastland County, Texas, on March 18, as officials said the blaze had grown to nearly 40,000 acres and was just two-percent contained.

Four fires that started over Wednesday and Thursday – the Walling, Wheat Field, Kidd and Oakmont fires – were combined for management purposes into the Eastland Complex, according to Texas A&M Forest Service, with the combined total of the flames covering 39,883 acres.

Multiple evacuations were ordered for affected towns, including Carbon, Lake Leon and Gorman, and sections of Highway 6 were closed, fire officials said.

This footage was captured by journalist Nick Bradshaw, who said it was taken about two miles from Carbon just after midnight on March 18. Credit: Nick Bradshaw/KXXV & EW Scripps via Storyful