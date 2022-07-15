Wildfires Break Out in Southern Spain’s Sierra de Mijas Mountains

A forest fire was burning in the Sierra de Mijas mountain range in Malaga, Spain, on July 15, according to the Forest Fire Extinction Service of Andalusia.

Footage posted to Twitter by Raul Cassini showed fire and smoke over the mountains, viewed from the Lauro Golf Resort in Malaga.

The Andalusian emergency services said it had activated an emergency plan due to a fire in the El Higueron area of the Mijas mountains and urged caution.

The EU’s Copernicus emergency management service tweeted a map showing “extreme danger forecasted” across southern Europe on July 15. Credit: Raul Cassini via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]