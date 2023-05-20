Wildfires in Alberta Force Partial Closure of Major Highway

Wildfires forced the partial closure of a major Alberta highway on May 18, local officials said.

This footage was published by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta, and shows a trees burning at night. It was captioned, “A reminder that Highway 43 from Little Smoky to Fox Creek is closed due to wildfires.”

As of Saturday, there were 91 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 76 active wildfires burning in British Columbia, and 29 active wildfires burning in Saskatchewan, according to official dashboards. Credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta via Storyful