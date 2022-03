A wildfire burning southwest of Fort Worth prompted an evacuation order for the city of Lipan, Texas, on Sunday, March 20.

The fire, dubbed the Big L Fire, grew to 6000 acres and was five percent contained on Sunday, Texas’s Forest Service said.

This footage by Chad Casey was shot near Bluff Dale, just south of Lipan, and shows thick smoke billowing skyward. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]