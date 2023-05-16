Wildfire Smoke Turns Calgary Sky Orange as Air-Quality Alert Continues

Wildfire smoke shrouded the sky in parts of southern Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, May 16, amid an air-quality alert in the region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Footage captured by Cindy Faas shows hazy conditions in Ogden, southeast Calgary, just after 10 am on Tuesday morning.

Smoke from multiple wildfires was forecasted to cause “poor air quality and reduced visibility in the area” throughout the day, the ECCC warned.

By Tuesday morning, 87 active wildfires burned across Alberta, according to official fire information, while 62 burned in British Columbia. Credit: Cindy Faas via Storyful