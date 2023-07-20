Wildfire Smoke Hangs in Sky Over Southwest Oregon

More than 900 fire personnel were continuing the battle against the 15,000-acre Flat Fire burning in southwest Oregon early on Thursday, July 20, officials said.

This footage showing smoke from the fire hanging over Gold Beach, Oregon, was provided by Patty Slote who told Storyful she shot shot it Tuesday.

By Thursday morning, the fire was about 24 square miles in size, according to officials. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

California’s Bay Area Air Quality Management District had issued an air-quality advisory to residents due to smoke from the wildfire, effective through Wednesday evening. Credit: Patty Slote via Storyful