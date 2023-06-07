Wildfire Smoke Fills Manhattan as Air Quality Plummets

Wildfire smoke filled the streets of Manhattan on Tuesday, June 6, reducing air-quality and causing poor visibility in the city.

Video captured in Manhattan shows smoky haze in Herald Square and the Upper East Side on Tuesday evening.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for large swathes of the state, including New York City, and the New York City Mayor’s Office advised people with heart or breathing issues to limit outdoor activities “to the absolute necessities.”

An air-quality alert was forecasted in the area until midnight Wednesday night. Credit: Nollaig O’Connor via Storyful