Wildfire season is coming: How agencies, residents are preparing

In the Colfax area of Placer County, crews with California's fire management agency were preparing for wildfire season by igniting some of the nearby vegetation. This strategy employed by Cal Fire is what's known as a control burn, and the Nevada-Yuba-Placer division burned more than 13 acres on Tuesday as part of a vegetation management project. "Control burns are a way for us to reduce fuels on the ground in an environment that's conducive to us, versus waiting for an impending wildfire to be more destructive. So, we have very strict 'prescriptions' that allow us to burn in a very controlled manner," Unite Chief Brian Estes said.