Wildfire Rages on Mountainside Above Oviedo

A wildfire rapidly spread across a mountainside above Oviedo, Spain, in the early morning of Friday, March 31, prompting evacuations, according to local authorities.

Emergency services said several houses in the Valdes, Villayon, and Tineo communities near the city were evacuated. At least 52 people, including seven children, were evacuated to a local sports center.

Poor weather conditions were expected to continue on Friday, with strong gusts of wind set to complicate firefighting efforts, emergency services said.

Authorities advised residents to confine themselves to their homes and to avoid driving. Credit: Aitana via Storyful