Wildfire Rages in Arizona's Santa Catalina Mountains

A wildfire was seen raging in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson, Arizona, on June 8, with the blaze later spreading to cover more than 3,000 acres.

Coronado National Forest authorities said the fire was 10 percent contained on June 10, by which date it spanned 3,277 acres.

The wildfire, named the Bighorn Fire, was burning in the upper parts of the Pima Canyon, according to the Tucson Fire Department. Credit: Shelby K Scheer via Storyful