Wildfire Prompts Evacuations Near Cleveland National Forest in California

A wildfire that broke out near Cleveland National Forest in California on August 28, had grown to 1,200 acres by Saturday evening, officials said.

This footage, released by the Orange County Fire Authority, shows the Chaparral Fire as seen from the cockpit of a firefighting helicopter.

The fire, which broke out in La Cresta west of Murrieta city, prompted multiple evacuation orders and warnings. It was 0 percent contained by Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. Credit: Orange County Fire Authority via Storyful