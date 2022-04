A wildfire northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, forced evacuations as it quickly grew in size on Tuesday, April 19.

The 6,000-acre blaze, which has been named the Tunnel Fire, was at zero percent containment as of Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Footage released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows the blaze. Credit: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]