Wildfire history informing present
Spring is when we clean out closets and get rid of the things we no longer need. Firefighters hope we use this time to look at how vulnerable our homes might be to wildfires.
Spring is when we clean out closets and get rid of the things we no longer need. Firefighters hope we use this time to look at how vulnerable our homes might be to wildfires.
On this day in weather history, storms started to pummel Alberta.
The 72-year-old victim reportedly lost his leg from the knee down after he was bitten Friday at Great Outdoors RV and Golf Resort in Titusville
Winter storm watches now line parts of the Prairies for a mid-week system that threatens heavy snow and strong winds, so people can expect travel interruptions
Several factors aligned in just the wrong way. And it left a rainmaker stalled over the city for hours. Here's what to know.
While heavy snowfall continues across northern Ontario, flurries fly across the south, too. Hints of a warm-up return quickly, but is there snow lurking once again?
The 72-year-old victim was airlifted out
Famously fierce and elusive, wolverines are a rare sight in the Canadian wilderness, even for researchers. As such, glimpsing one in a city the size of Calgary is almost unbelievable. Yet that's what happened Saturday in the southern outskirts of the city. Two wildlife photographers snapped images of the solitary carnivore as it darted through frozen marshland. "It made quite a racket," said Gordon Cooke, one of the photographers. "I had no idea what it was until it broke out into the open and I
A coauthor of a new study that found coastal species of sea life were living on plastic in the open ocean told the WSJ: "They're having a blast."
Pablo Escobar’s hippos escaped in the 1990s – since then, they have become a problem.
A bait ball near the shore at Palm Beach in Queensland attracted what a drone operator said were “hundreds and hundreds” of sharks for a “feeding frenzy” she caught on camera recently.This footage was recorded from above by Brooke Colless, and shows the swarming mass of little fish intersected by dozens and dozens of sharks.Colless told Storyful that the bait ball stayed close to shore for the whole day.“As the day progressed, more and more baby bronze whaler sharks arrived until there were hundreds and hundreds in a feeding frenzy,” she said. Credit: Brooke Colless via Storyful
The group that represents pork producers on Prince Edward Island says the closure of a large slaughterhouse and packing plant in Quebec will hurt the industry on the Island. On Friday, Olymel announced plans to downsize before fully closing its plant in Vallée-Jonction, near Quebec City, by the end of this year. "This is a very difficult day for the pork sector in Atlantic Canada," said Denise Cassidy, executive director of the P.E.I. Hog Commodity Marketing Board. "This will cause an oversupply
MONTREAL — The risk of spring flooding in the Montreal area is high and officials on Monday warned residents living by the water to pack emergency kits in case evacuation orders are issued. Martin Guilbault with Montreal's fire department said the city is on alert as the risk of flooding is at its highest since 2019, when thousands of residents were forced from their homes in the region and across Quebec when several rivers and lakes burst their banks. People living near the Lac des Deux-Montagn
Colder air will sweep across Ontario in a hurry over the next couple of days, culminating in a threat for snow in southern parts of the province
A woman on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast awoke to a sticky situation last Thursday when she found a bear with a sweet tooth had broken into her car and crushed dozens of cans of soda she had left there overnight. Sharon Rosel said she was awakened by her dog around 3 a.m. PT Thursday and looked outside to see a black bear surrounded by shattered glass from her car window. "He was drinking massive amounts of soda," said Rosel. Rosel said she watched from her balcony in Earls Cove, B.C., for a
Plango, a langur monkey with bright orange fur, was rescued by Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand
What to know about our fickle weather.
Five of the world's largest economies are hoping to undermine Russia's grip on nuclear power supplies by shutting it out of a new alliance. The alliance, formed by the UK, US, Canada, Japan and France during the G7 meeting over the weekend, will develop shared supply chains for nuclear fuel. The five G7 members aim to push Russia out of the international nuclear energy market and cut off funding for its invasion of Ukraine, the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.
Meteorologist Heather Waldman talks about the impacts from the next weather system this week in the Sierra.
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
“The loss of Shira will leave an imprint on us all.”