Wildfire history informing present

Famously fierce and elusive, wolverines are a rare sight in the Canadian wilderness, even for researchers. As such, glimpsing one in a city the size of Calgary is almost unbelievable. Yet that's what happened Saturday in the southern outskirts of the city. Two wildlife photographers snapped images of the solitary carnivore as it darted through frozen marshland. "It made quite a racket," said Gordon Cooke, one of the photographers. "I had no idea what it was until it broke out into the open and I