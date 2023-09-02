Wildfire Grows in Walker County, Texas, Prompting More Evacuations

A wildfire that prompted evacuations in Walker County, Texas, on Friday, September 1, grew overnight to an estimated 3,800 acres, officials said on Saturday.

The Game Preserve Fire was 20-percent contained as of Saturday afternoon, Texas A&M Forest Service said, as more evacuation orders were issued in Walker County.

This footage from Gisselle Aguilar, posted Friday, shows dense smoke billowing from the fire. Credit: Gisselle Aguilar via Storyful