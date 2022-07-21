Wildfire devastates campsite in southwest France

STORY: As of Thursday (July 21) afternoon, nearly 51,892 acres of forest land had been reduced to ashes by the blazes in the Gironde region, aflame since July 12. About 37,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

A total of 34,100 acres have been scorched in Landiras, but the fire is now under control, according to the local prefecture.

The second blaze in La Teste-de-Buch, near Europe’s tallest sand dune, the Dune du Pilat, has burned 17,297 acres and is now also contained, although authorities said conditions have yet to become stable enough for all evacuees to move back to their homes.

Campsite owners and employees urged French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the sites of the blazes on Wednesday (July 20), to rebuild quickly, which he said he agreed on, adding that there should be more preventive standards for similar disasters.