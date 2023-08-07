Wildfire Burns South of Dallas as Dry Weather Elevates Texas Fire Risk

The Double Back fire burning in Johnson County, Texas, grew over 800 acres in a span of hours on the afternoon of Sunday, August 6, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

Most counties in north and central Texas were under a burn ban, as hot and dry weather elevated the wildfire threat, the National Weather Service said. The area around San Antonio and Austin was also under a red flag warning, according to the NWS.

There were dozens of small wildfires burning across Texas, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The 1,100-acre Double Back fire was the second-largest one in the state.

This footage by Johnson County, TX Emergency Management shows firefighting efforts on Sunday. Credit: Johnson County, TX Emergency Management via Storyful