Wildfire Burns Near Salt Lake City

Firefighters worked to contain a wildfire burning west of Salt Lake City in Tooele County, Utah, on Friday, June 17.

The Lakeshore Fire burned 400 acres of land, according to officials, and was at 80 percent containment by the evening.

The incident led to the partial closure of Interstate 80 and Route 201 as firefighters battled the blaze, which combined with the nearby Lone Fire. The roads were reopened later that evening.

This video was recorded by Twitter user @dahomes. Credit: @dahomes via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Holy cow. Those are some big flames there, huh, dude?

- Yeah.

- Salt Lake's right there. You could just use that.

[TRUCK HORN]

